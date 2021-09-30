Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085894001
A damaged stranded cable hangs from the ceiling. A communications wire sticks out of the ceiling in the office.
M
By Maximumm
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accidentbadbreakagebreakdownbrokenbuildingbunchcablecablingceilingcloseupconnectioncordcorrugationcrackdamagedamageddangerdangerousdatadefectsdestructiondirtydisconnectdisconnectiondomesticelectricalelectricityholehomehouseinstallationinteriorinternetlinemessynetworkoldproblemrenovationroofroomstructuresystemtangleventilationwallwirewiring
Categories: Technology, Industrial
Similar images
More from this artist