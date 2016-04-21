Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
dairy cows are in the process of taking milk. agriculture industry, farming and animal husbandry concept - herd of cows eating hay in cowshed on dairy farm
Formats
7473 × 4985 pixels • 24.9 × 16.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG