Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Daddys little girl. Rearview shot of an unrecognizable father carrying his young daughter on his shoulders during an enjoyable day on the beach.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7214 × 4815 pixels • 24 × 16.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG