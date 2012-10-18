Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Dachshund hunting dog sits in a fashionable hat with a veil in a cozy lilac armchair in the living room with a full glass in front of it. Studio photography of a stylish dog.
Formats
5863 × 3944 pixels • 19.5 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 673 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 337 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG