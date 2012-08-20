Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
D, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Dec 14, 2021: Dubai United Arab Emirates December 14 2021 the people visiting the 24th and 25th floor of Burj Khalifa at night and shopping souvenirs at the shop
Formats
6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG