Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cyber security network. Padlock icon and internet technology networking. Businessman protecting data personal information,virtual interface. Data protection privacy concept. GDPR. EU.digital crime.
Formats
5499 × 2505 pixels • 18.3 × 8.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 456 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 228 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG