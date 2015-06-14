Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cyber security network. Padlock icon and internet technology networking. Businessman protecting data personal information,virtual interface. Data protection privacy concept. GDPR. EU.digital crime.
Formats
8000 × 3712 pixels • 26.7 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 464 pixels • 3.3 × 1.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 232 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG