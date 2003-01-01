Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cutting the skin of a salmon with a knife. A chef is preparing to slice a large piece of salmon with a blue colored knife on a black background. Colors look great.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133915943

Item ID: 2133915943

Cutting the skin of a salmon with a knife. A chef is preparing to slice a large piece of salmon with a blue colored knife on a black background. Colors look great.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ersaguncelebi

ersaguncelebi