Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100034645
Cutter flowers with green leaves in the garden. Selective focus.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
asterbackgroundbeautifulbeautybloombloomingblossombotanicalbotanybranchbrightbushcanadiancloseupcolorcutterdecorativeflorafloralflowerfocusfreshgardengolden rodgoldenrodgreenleafnaturalnaturenew yorkornamentoutdoorparkpetalplantseasonselectiveshrubsolidago canadensisspringsummerthailandtropicalwallpaperwhite
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist