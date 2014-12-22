Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cute young woman smiling looking at the sky with copy space on an urban street. High quality photo
money, finances, investment, saving and people concept - happy young woman with euro cash money over blue sky and clouds background
close up portrait of attractive black afro-american woman smiling brunette confident pretty at a rooftop party
Medium shot of a young woman running on a sunny beach.
Perfect summer. smiling healthy woman in shorts and yellow blouse with white beach bag on the seashore showing heart shaped hands
Woman hiker on a top of a mountain
Young beautiful woman wearing casual winter sweater looking at the camera smiling with open arms for hug. cheerful expression embracing happiness.
Beautiful happy girl wearing casual jeans clothes enjoys sunny summer day. Beauty, fashion shot.

See more

292967702

See more

292967702

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125409516

Item ID: 2125409516

Cute young woman smiling looking at the sky with copy space on an urban street. High quality photo

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Eva Corbella

Eva Corbella