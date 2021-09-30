Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094685522
Cute young people in xmas deer horns and Santa's hat have fun at a festive party standing behind the stair rail. Magic Christmas lights flicker around a dark room.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
beautifulboyboyfriendcaucasiancelebrationchristmascoupledarkdecorationdeer hornsemotionalfacesfamilyflickeringfool aroundfunfunnygarlandsgirlgirlfriendhandsomehappyhatholidayhomehusbandinteriorlightsloveloversmagicmake facesmanmarriednew yearnightpartypeopleportraitscreamingsmilingstair railsurprisewifewomanxmas
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist