Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cute young ballerina in elegant crimson ballet dress sitting with outstretched legs and touching her toes with hands on big round shaped window background at ballet studio
Young Woman Doing Yoga Pose Exercise Healthy Lifestyle
Fit girl doing exercises, practicing yoga in class. Young woman meditating at home. Training, harmony, balance, meditation, yoga practice, relaxation at home, recreation, healthy lifestyle concept
a pregnant woman is engaged in the mat, group Pilates classes, a female group is engaged in Pilates, healthy lifestyles, fitness,
Woman practicing one legged king pigeon asana in yoga studio. Eka pada rajakapotasana pose
Strong young woman doing push-ups in gym. Fit female exercising in health club.
Fit young woman doing a standard plank yoga pose
Young Asian woman doing sit ups to strengthen stomach muscle in calm home environment

See more

10569118

See more

10569118

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130168722

Item ID: 2130168722

Cute young ballerina in elegant crimson ballet dress sitting with outstretched legs and touching her toes with hands on big round shaped window background at ballet studio

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Z

Zoran Pucarevic