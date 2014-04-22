Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cute toddler girl wear casual clothes playing with ball in park. Summer, spring outdoor activities
a fair haired blue eyed beautiful girl
The girl sits on a pole and laughs. Against the background of a stone wall and tree.
A little girl in a denim suit with long hair runs through the forest and laughs
Girl walks in the park autumn day
girl child tired of posing in the mountains
Women dressed in temple Thailand.
Asian woman dressed in Thailand

See more

464296592

See more

464296592

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123075288

Item ID: 2123075288

Cute toddler girl wear casual clothes playing with ball in park. Summer, spring outdoor activities

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3259 × 4889 pixels • 10.9 × 16.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nadezhda Akimova

Nadezhda Akimova