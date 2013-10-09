Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A cute plus-size model stands on a pink background in a red unbuttoned jacket, a pink blouse with lace, a black office skirt and high-heeled shoes. A modest business portrait
Sexy Asian woman, standing, wearing red top and mini skirt
business woman with pony tail in casual summer coral top and black trousers full body length high heeled shoes back shot isolated on white
brown hair business executive woman with pony tail hair style in pink blouse and skirt high heel shoes going full body length isolated on white
woman dressed in a shirt and skirt looks like a secretary wearing red boxing gloves
Plus size fashion model in red blouse and black skirt, fat woman on gray studio background, body positive concept
Photoshoot of a beautiful model
full length portrait of blonde girl wearing red cardigan with tie and plaid skirt, school uniform, standing pose facing away from the camera, on a white studio background.

See more

1520181125

See more

1520181125

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126270399

Item ID: 2126270399

A cute plus-size model stands on a pink background in a red unbuttoned jacket, a pink blouse with lace, a black office skirt and high-heeled shoes. A modest business portrait

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4782 × 7169 pixels • 15.9 × 23.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Evgeniy Voytik

Evgeniy Voytik