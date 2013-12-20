Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A cute plus-size model stands on a pink background in a pink blouse with lace, a black office skirt and high-heeled shoes. A modest business portrait
Young sport Brazilian girl over isolated pink background posing with arms at hip
Portrait of a girl in a black dress on a beige background
Studio fashion shot of Asian woman
Sexy sporty lady with perfect body studio portrait on pink background, fitness sporty woman beautiful fit girl, weight loss. Healthy lifestyle, copy space
teenager model with her arms akimbo on a white background with a challenging sly and smart expression
Portrait of beautiful young brunette woman in studio with bright evening make-up in a short beige dress
young attractive woman in lingerie

See more

591014

See more

591014

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126270390

Item ID: 2126270390

A cute plus-size model stands on a pink background in a pink blouse with lace, a black office skirt and high-heeled shoes. A modest business portrait

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4543 × 6811 pixels • 15.1 × 22.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Evgeniy Voytik

Evgeniy Voytik