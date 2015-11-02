Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A cute plus-size model stands on a pink background in a red unbuttoned jacket, a pink blouse with lace, a black office skirt and high-heeled shoes. A modest business portrait
Pretty hispanic woman with a pose to show her figure
full length portrait of a brunette girl wearing a red leather jacket and plaid skirt, standing pose on a cream studio background.
beautiful girl in hat
Portrait of a pretty girl with red hair wearing black jeans and boots with leather jacket. full length standing pose holding knife a studio background.
High fashion look. Glamour portrait of beautiful sexy young female woman with red lips on dark grey background. Beautiful brunette model in a red jacket posing in studio. Full length portrait
Portrait of young beautiful girl. Photo-shoot executed in the studio.
Portrait of a pretty girl with red hair wearing leather pants and long sleeved lace shirt. full length standing pose, isolated against a studio background.

See more

1743981824

See more

1743981824

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126270363

Item ID: 2126270363

A cute plus-size model stands on a pink background in a red unbuttoned jacket, a pink blouse with lace, a black office skirt and high-heeled shoes. A modest business portrait

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5304 × 7952 pixels • 17.7 × 26.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Evgeniy Voytik

Evgeniy Voytik