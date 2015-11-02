Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A cute plus-size model stands on a pink background in a red unbuttoned jacket, a pink blouse with lace, a black office skirt and high-heeled shoes. A modest business portrait
Portrait of a pretty girl with red hair wearing black jeans and boots with leather jacket. full length standing pose on a studio background.
Beautiful stylish blonde girl posing in studio on isolated white background. Style, beauty, fashion concept.
Lovely woman with a happy smile
Beautiful stylish blonde girl posing in studio on isolated white background. Style, beauty, fashion concept.
Young woman in a red shirt and blue jeans on a white background. Full growth. Step forward.
Portrait of a pretty girl with red hair wearing black jeans and boots with leather jacket. full length standing pose on a studio background.
Beautiful female model, brunette. In studio shot

See more

527861407

See more

527861407

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126270357

Item ID: 2126270357

A cute plus-size model stands on a pink background in a red unbuttoned jacket, a pink blouse with lace, a black office skirt and high-heeled shoes. A modest business portrait

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5304 × 7952 pixels • 17.7 × 26.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Evgeniy Voytik

Evgeniy Voytik