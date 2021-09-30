Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094951115
Cute little newborn girl with smiling face looking at camera on white background. Infant baby resting playing lying down on feeding chair at home. Motherhood happy child concept
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorablebabybackgroundbeautifulcarecaucasianchairchildchildhoodcutedaughteremotionexpressionfacefamilyfeeding chairfunfunnygirlhappinesshappyhappy childhomeinfantinnocenceinnocentjoyjoyfulkidlaughinglittlelookinglyinglying downmaternitymotherhoodnewbornparentageparenthoodparentingpersonplayingrestingsmilesmilingsweettoddlerwhiteyoung
Categories: People
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist