Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cute little kittens sleeping on soft bed. Adorable two grey and white kitties lying and relaxing on blanket in bedroom. Adoption concept. Sweet dreams
Formats
5000 × 3334 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG