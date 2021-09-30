Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097063376
A cute little girl wearing sun hat just yanked out a big red turnip from a vegetable field. Little helper. Lifestyle concept. Vacation concept.
N
By Nana Wang
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculture fieldasian countrysideasian kidautumnbeautybig red turnipchild in vegetable fieldchild little helpercuteeast asiafacefarmlandfashionfashionable kidfemalefresh vegetablegardengirlgreenhappyhappy childhoodholding vegetableisolatedleaflifestyle homelittle farmerlittle girllittle helpermodelnatureoutdoorpeasantpeoplepersonplough fieldpluck outportraitprettyriperuralspringsummersun hatsunny daysunshine on faceturnipvacationvegetable fieldyanked outyoung
Categories: People, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist