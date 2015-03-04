Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cute little girl feeding and chasing birds on Dam Square in Amsterdam on summer day. Child feeding pigeons and sparrows outdoors.
cute boy with umbrella walking on crowded city street
Little girl riding a scooter in the city alley.
happy little boy travel in the city of Europe
Happy girl on the street
Child, cute boy eating lollipop on fair amusement park, colorful background
Happy little kid, cute blonde toddler girl in pink jacket and blue safety helmet playing outdoors on the street riding her push bike, wooden horse with three wheels
Two kids boys and little toddler girl playing together outdoors on sunny day. Brothers in protection safety clothes skating with rollers. Happy sister holding siblings. Happy family of three children

See more

1322320565

See more

1322320565

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132516687

Item ID: 2132516687

Cute little girl feeding and chasing birds on Dam Square in Amsterdam on summer day. Child feeding pigeons and sparrows outdoors.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2960 × 1969 pixels • 9.9 × 6.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MNStudio

MNStudio