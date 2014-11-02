Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cute little girl feeding and chasing birds on Dam Square in Amsterdam on summer day. Child feeding pigeons and sparrows outdoors.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3411 × 2274 pixels • 11.4 × 7.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG