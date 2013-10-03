Images

Image
Cute little boy Shivaay at home balcony during summer time, Sweet little boy photoshoot during day light, Little boy enjoying at home during photo shoot
Japanese girl in school uniform playing with a monkey bars (4 years old)
Kid climbing on the tree with rope net outdoor activity
Asian Child boy wear safety helmet on riding bike. Dad training son to ride. Father and young kid having sport activity together in summer, happy family time.
Little girl on the playground
boy on a colored bench
18 months old girl, very delicate and beautiful, happy, clapping wearing a dress in a park
Girl standing in bridge with with background

1617917710

2129497610

Item ID: 2129497610

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3715 × 3715 pixels • 12.4 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rahul Sapra

Rahul Sapra