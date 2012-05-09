Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cute little boy doing exercises with dumbbells in green park. Portrait of sporty child with dumbbells. Happy child boy exercising outdoor. Kids morning sports exercises.
Weekend parent child outdoor leisure activities
Pretty girl in park. Happy girl running in the park. Wind blows hair. summer
Asian girl hunts for Easter eggs in the open air
Outdoor recreation and awesome adventures with kids in fall . A little baby girl walks through the autumn forest in sunny day and collects yellow leaves. Exploring nature, travel, family vacation.
a child poses against the background of the forest. The girl's arms are spread wide at her sides . The photo is deliberately tinted in yellow shades
Blonde little girl with long hair and candy on a stick in her hand. Beautiful girl is licking big lollipop outside in summer time
Happy little girl with her hands up on the green field. Cute adorable little caucasian child girl enjoy standing in meadow during walk at summer day outdoor. Enjoy summer. Selective focus

See more

1790479583

See more

1790479583

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136742327

Item ID: 2136742327

Cute little boy doing exercises with dumbbells in green park. Portrait of sporty child with dumbbells. Happy child boy exercising outdoor. Kids morning sports exercises.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7305 × 4870 pixels • 24.4 × 16.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB