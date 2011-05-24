Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cute girls picking up ripe green grapes. Harvest season at a vineyard field. Rural tourism concept..
Two girls picking up grapes in a white crate. Harvest season at a vineyard field.
two beautiful young and stylish girls sitting in a summer park on green grass and eating a large juicy red watermelon
three young and pretty lady friends together
Portrait of two very pretty women in the park, female friends
Sister Girls Talk Picnic Togetherness Outdoors Concept
Let's learn. Two young schoolgirls with books in the park
Teen girls enjoy friendship. Young happy teenagers having fun in summer park.

See more

429757282

See more

429757282

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129971052

Item ID: 2129971052

Cute girls picking up ripe green grapes. Harvest season at a vineyard field. Rural tourism concept..

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5526 × 3684 pixels • 18.4 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nikola Spasenoski

Nikola Spasenoski