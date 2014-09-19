Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cute girls picking up grapes in a white wooden crate. Harvest season at a vineyard field. Rural tourism concept..
Portrait of three young women posing on the backyard. Young people enjoying time together.
Multicultural group of people discussing by laptop in summer cafe surfing online freelancer freelance
Beautiful girls eating biscuit and drinking coffee in cafe
Multicultural group of people discussing by laptop in summer cafe surfing online freelancer freelance
Smiling lesbian couple with natural green background
Man with two woman friends sitting in park drinking beer. Friends having fun relaxing outdoors with drinks in hand.
summer holidays and vacation - girls with red wine glasses near bonfire

See more

514941226

See more

514941226

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129971055

Item ID: 2129971055

Cute girls picking up grapes in a white wooden crate. Harvest season at a vineyard field. Rural tourism concept..

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nikola Spasenoski

Nikola Spasenoski