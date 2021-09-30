Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094056872
Cute child girl shows phone with green screen mock up cellphone, mobile, telephone and red heart. Chroma key green screen smartphone set up for advertising. Valentines Day, love, mothers fathers Day.
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
M
By Mish.El
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableadvertisingappapplicationbackgroundbirthdayblankcarecharmingchildchildrenchromachroma keycutedayemptygirlgreenhealthcareheartholdholidaykidlittlelovemercymobilemockmock-upmockupmothersnicephonepresentationredromanceromanticscreenshowsignsmart phonesmartphonesmilesymboltelephonetemplatevalentinevalentineswastezero
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist