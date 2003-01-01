Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Customer review satisfaction feedback survey concept, User give rating to service experience on online application, Customer can evaluate quality of service leading to reputation ranking of business.
Investor analyzing stock market report and financial dashboard with business intelligence (BI), with key performance indicators (KPI).Lawyer using smart phone and computer laptop.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137672237

Item ID: 2137672237

Customer review satisfaction feedback survey concept, User give rating to service experience on online application, Customer can evaluate quality of service leading to reputation ranking of business.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 3375 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Shutter z

Shutter z