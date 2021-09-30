Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083742029
The customer in the fitting room returns to the consultant trousers that did not fit in size. A hand with jeans peeks out from behind the curtain.
B
By BY-_-BY
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
armbeautyboutiquebuybuyingcaucasianchangechangingchoosingclothesclothingclothing storeconfidenceconsumerismcurtaincustomerelegancefashionfemalefittinghandhelpindoorsinsideinteriorjeanslightmallmirrornewonepeoplerefundretailreturnroomsaleshopshoppingshopping mallshysmallstoretaketrouserstryingwhitewomanwomenwrong
Categories: Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist