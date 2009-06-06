Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Customer experience, satisfaction, and services rating concept. Wooden cubes with sad and happy mood icons over a marble floor against a light blue background. Feedback emotion scale. Space for text
Edit
Square block puzzle number 1 2 and 3 on table with yellow wall background
Wooden cube 2021 word on blue background.goal, business and New Year holiday concepts.
Word "START" on color blocks cube wooden.
Business process management and action plan concept, copy space
Emotion face symbol on wooden cube blocks. Service rating, ranking, customer review, satisfaction and feedback concept.
Emotion face symbol on yellow wooden cube blocks. Service rating, ranking, customer review, satisfaction and feedback concept.
Multicolored cubes on white background word broker

See more

1887107617

See more

1887107617

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142092987

Item ID: 2142092987

Customer experience, satisfaction, and services rating concept. Wooden cubes with sad and happy mood icons over a marble floor against a light blue background. Feedback emotion scale. Space for text

Formats

  • 4583 × 3437 pixels • 15.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

meeboonstudio

meeboonstudio