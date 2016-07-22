Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
curly-haired emotional young woman in a black cloak holds white cup of hot drink with both hands
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7009 × 4678 pixels • 23.4 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG