Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Curious crossbreed Persian cat hiding behind the refrigerator when she saw stranger. A mixed breed cat is a cross between cats of two different breeds or a purebred cat and a domestic cat.
Formats
5690 × 3946 pixels • 19 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 693 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 347 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG