Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Curious cat sniffing on small catmint plant, outside. Fluffy female torbie cat standing behind catnip seedling also known as catswort or Nepeta cataria. Ready to take a bite. Selective focus on head.
Formats
4500 × 3075 pixels • 15 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 683 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 342 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG