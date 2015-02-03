Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A cup of coffee on a sandy beige background with quail eggs with hard shadows. Easter holiday card minimalism. Trendy isometric beige background. Creative postcard
Formats
5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG