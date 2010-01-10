Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
A cup of coffee held in heart shaped hands
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

35432182

Stock Photo ID: 35432182

A cup of coffee held in heart shaped hands

Photo Formats

  • 2912 × 2912 pixels • 9.7 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

A

Alex James Bramwell

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.