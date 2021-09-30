Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085043543
A cup of coffee and cookies. Cookies on a plate. Christmas heart-shaped gingerbread cookies. Bay leaf in a pot in the background. A plant in a pot.
J
By JuliaWozniak
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversaryaromaticbackgroundbakedbakery productsbay leafbay leaf in a potbiscuitcelebration atmospherechristmaschristmas backgroundchristmas cookiechristmas timecinnamoncoffeecoffee and cookiescoffee timecookiecup of coffeedecorativedesserteveningfoodgingerbreadgingerbread cookiegingerbread cookiesheartheart-shapedholidayhome madehomemadeloveplantplant in a potromanticseasonalshapespicessugar bowlsweetsweetstraditionalvalentinexmas
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist