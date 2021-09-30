Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091662443
Cup with Christmas hot punch cooked from wine on the table led an Advent wreath. Punch or tea. Close up of decorated Christmas
k
By kasakphoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventadvent crownalcoholaromabackgroundbeveragecandlecelebrationchristmaschristmas backgroundcinnamoncloseupcupdarkdecemberdecorationdrinkevergreenfestivefoodfruitglassgreenhealthhealthyholidayhotingredientmugmulledmulled winenaturalorangeprayerpunchredreligionseasonspicesplashsweetsymboltea cuptraditiontraditionalwarmwhitewinewinterwooden
Categories: Food and Drink, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist