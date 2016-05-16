Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
A cuffed endotracheal tube which is passed through larynx into the windpipe, using a laryngoscope , during an anaesthetic to maintain an airway and supply oxygen and inhaled anaesthetic.
Photo Formats
2768 × 4848 pixels • 9.2 × 16.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
571 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
286 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.