Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cucumber on light concrete background.Cucumbers harvest in summer. Cucumbers for salads or canning. Summer vegetables. Summer vegetables. Cooking pickled cucumber. weight loss challenge. Organic food.
Edit
Fresh garden herbs. View from above
Bunch of fresh green broccoli on wooden background
preparing baby fennel
Spinach, avocado, zucchini and dill in white basket
Various bundles of fresh herbs with paper tags on gray background. Rosemary, parsley, thyme, mint and cilantro.
Useful green herbs, vegetables on a wooden background. Fresh green herb ingredient closeup
Ingradients of food concept, cut broccoli ready to cook on the wooden texture background

See more

741160459

See more

741160459

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2111413988

Item ID: 2111413988

Cucumber on light concrete background.Cucumbers harvest in summer. Cucumbers for salads or canning. Summer vegetables. Summer vegetables. Cooking pickled cucumber. weight loss challenge. Organic food.

Formats

  • 4000 × 6016 pixels • 13.3 × 20.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 665 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

P

photofriend