Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Cucumber Maki Sushi - Roll made of Imitation Crab, Cream Cheese and Black Tobiko (flying fish roe) inside. Cucumber outside. Topped with Lemon Slice and Tobiko. Served on Bamboo Napkin
Photo Formats
3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG