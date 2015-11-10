Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Crumb texture of Easter cake sliced with spring flowers. Sweet Easter bread slices with soft crust and sugar glaze. Home baked braided bread, challah with trumpets and Easter eggs in background.
Formats
6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG