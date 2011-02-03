Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
crossing the road It is painted in reflective white to give the driver a clear view whether day or night. for the safety of people crossing the road
Edit
Granite stairs steps background - construction detail
Concrete stairs – Abstract background concept
Upstairs stone way
Stair concrete
Dubai,Dubai/U.A.E, Winter 2016 - Zebra crossing in Dubai
pedestrian crossing during day. pedestrian lanes on asphalt.
granite staircase in an old finnish house

See more

1494568082

See more

1494568082

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2143385351

Item ID: 2143385351

crossing the road It is painted in reflective white to give the driver a clear view whether day or night. for the safety of people crossing the road

Formats

  • 3088 × 2058 pixels • 10.3 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

alongkorn chareonphol