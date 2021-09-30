Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095514569
Cropped view of woman holding wicker bowl with strawberries. Freshly harvested ripe strawberries in strawberry farm field
D
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
active lifestyleadults onlyagricultural fieldantioxidantbasketberryberry fruitblackberry - fruitblueberrybowlcherryclose-upfemalesfoodfreshnessfruitfruit bowlgourmethandharvestinghealthy eatinghealthy lifestyleholdinghorizontalhuman body parthuman handleisure activitylifestylesnatureonly womenorganicoutdoorspart ofpeonypeoplephotographypicking - harvestingpicking upplantraspberryserbianstrawberrysummersweet foodvacationswalkingwhite peoplewickerwomenyard - grounds
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist