Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091660523
Cropped studio shot of natural beauty Caucasian woman with fresh clean healthy skin doing face and neck massage using jade roller massager. Close-up. Copy ad space. Cosmetology and beauty care concept
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisingageanti-agingbackgroundbeautifulbeautybeigebodybrunettecaucasiancleancleansingclearclose-upcopy spacecosmetologyeyesfacefreshheads hothealthhealthyisolatedjade rollerlipsmakeupmassagemassagermoisturizingpamperingperfectportraitprettypurerejuvenatingrejuvenationsensualityshinyskin caresoftspatouchingtreatmentvisagewell-beingwellnesswomanwrinkleyouth
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist