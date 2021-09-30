Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092387627
Cropped shot of female hands holding Christmas present tied with a bow over decorated holiday tree background. Woman with a wrapped gift. Close up, copy space for text. Greeting card concept.
e
By evrymmnt
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbowboxcardcelebrationchristmascloseupcozycroppeddecorfemalefestivefontgiftgiftboxgirlgivegreetinghandhappyholdingholidayhomeknittedknitwearlightsmacromerry christmasonepackpackagepaperpatternpresentredribbonrusticseasonsinglesurprisesweatertexttreeunrecognizablewarmwinterwomanwordxmas
Similar images
More from this artist