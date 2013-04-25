Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cropped photo of pregnant woman wearing pink, white gingham dress holding toy rabbit, holding belly with hands..
Overweight woman sleep
Pretty newborn girl sleeping. Baby dressed in a knitted cap.
Pregnant belly closeup, studio shot on white background
Latex gloves for beauty salon pink colors against background of yellow and white, top view, two hands dress.
Woman in bra lace lingerie taking care of her breasts, closeup female chest in underwear filtered image
Overweight woman sleep

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138271991

Item ID: 2138271991

Cropped photo of pregnant woman wearing pink, white gingham dress holding toy rabbit, holding belly with hands..

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tativophotos

tativophotos