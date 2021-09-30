Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102908525
Cropped image of woman wiping computer keyboard with napkin while working at wooden desk in office. Top view of girl wearing medical gloves. Concept of health protection during Covid-19 pandemic
UKRAINE
B
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
businesscarecellphonecomputercomputer keyboardcoronaviruscorporatecovid-19croppeddeskearphonesemployeeentrepreneurepidemicexecutivefinancegirlgraphics tablethealthinfectionjobmanagementmanagermarketingmedicalmedical glovesmedicaremillennialmobile phonenapkinofficeoffice chairpandemicpartialprofessionprofessional occupationprotectionprotectivesafetysanitizersmartphonestationerytabletop viewviruswipewipingwomanworkplaceworkspace
Categories: Business/Finance, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist