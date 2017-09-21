Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cropped image of smiling asian girl with book looking at camera in blurred cafe. Young beautiful millennial brunette woman. Concept of rest, leisure and free time. Modern female lifestyle
Woman use of mobile phone in city at night
Happy business women using smart phone outdoor
Young smiling female brunette student in white casual clothes writing in notebook and looking at screen of laptop while sitting in cafeteria
Business woman use of mobile phone in restaurant
Smiling confident Asian woman in stylish black leather jacket holding digital tablet while standing alone on street near cafe looking at camera
Portrait of happy fitness woman using digital tablet and holding dumbbell
Woman work on cellphone at night

See more

1240363717

See more

1240363717

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126808170

Item ID: 2126808170

Cropped image of smiling asian girl with book looking at camera in blurred cafe. Young beautiful millennial brunette woman. Concept of rest, leisure and free time. Modern female lifestyle

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

GaudiLab

GaudiLab