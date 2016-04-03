Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cropped image of male trader or businessman opening jar with medicine pills during work. Obscure face of man sitting at desk at night home. Workaholism and fatigue at job. Freelance and remote work
A man holding a glass of whiskey. Work at the laptop left view
Male carpenter fixing old wood in a retro vintage workshop.
Christian woman praying in church. Hands crossed and Holy Bible on wooden desk. Background
Close of the hands of businessman sitting in restaurant and making the notes in his notebook
Worried woman sitting at her workplace and taking pills, preparing for the meeting
Group of middle age Asian business people and lawyers discussing and sign a contract in meeting room.
Man and woman embracing in bed

See more

661735489

See more

661735489

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125050128

Item ID: 2125050128

Cropped image of male trader or businessman opening jar with medicine pills during work. Obscure face of man sitting at desk at night home. Workaholism and fatigue at job. Freelance and remote work

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6940 × 4632 pixels • 23.1 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

BAZA Production