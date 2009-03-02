Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Cropped hands by vegetables and fruits arranged in circle by copy space on white background. unaltered, food, healthy eating, organic concept.
Directly above view of cropped hands holding plate with fresh salad on white background. unaltered, food, healthy eating, organic concept.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138059645

Item ID: 2138059645

Cropped hands by vegetables and fruits arranged in circle by copy space on white background. unaltered, food, healthy eating, organic concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

wavebreakmedia

wavebreakmedia